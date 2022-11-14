Oilers plummet in this week's NHL Power Ranking The Edmonton Oilers drop out of the top 10, falling from ninth to 16th following a 2-2-0 week. Goaltending continues to be an issue for this Oilers team, which ranks 27th in goals saved above expected.

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

If there were a better league than the NHL, the Boston Bruins would be playing in it.

The Bruins are the class of the NHL, sporting a ridiculous 14-2-0 record. The Bruins won all four games they played last week, beating the Blues, Flames, Sabres, and Canucks. Boston leads the NHL in goals per game, goals-against average, and penalty-killing percentage. There’s a good chance we’ll see Boston on top of our list next week as well as the Bruins only play twice this week - home games against the Flyers and Blackhawks.

Our top-ranked Canadian team, the Winnipeg Jets, stay put in fifth spot in our Power Rankings thanks to a 2-1-0 week.

It looked as though the Jets would be leaving Seattle with a regulation loss Sunday night, but Blake Wheeler tied the game in the final seconds and Mark Scheifele won it in overtime. The Jets are getting elite goaltending this season, ranking third in goals saved above expected. That’s nothing new. What has improved is the team's defence in front of their goaltenders as Winnipeg ranks 15th in expected goals against, up from 24th last season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs drop one spot from 11th to 12th on our list following a 1-1-1 week. The Leafs rank 16th in goal differential but are inside the top 10 in expected goal differential, ranking ninth.

Toronto is keeping its head above water despite its top two goalies missing games due to injury. Erik Kallgren has filled in admirably and Matt Murray may be ready to return as early as Tuesday against his former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins. That game can be seen on TSN4.

The Edmonton Oilers drop out of the top 10, falling from ninth to 16th following a 2-2-0 week. Goaltending continues to be an issue for this Oilers team, which ranks 27th in goals saved above expected. Edmonton allowed an average of four goals per game last week. Jack Campbell ranks last among 73 goalies in goals saved above expected this season at minus-10.6.

Losing Evander Kane for the next few months due to a horrific wrist injury doesn’t help matters, but the Oilers still have a couple of guys named Connor and Leon who, unsurprisingly rank first and second in league scoring.

The Montreal Canadiens sit 18th in our rankings after an impressive 3-0-0 week. The Habs are being carried by their goalies and a top line of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Kirby Dach. Despite ranking 31st in expected goals against, the Habs sit 17th in goals against average. No team has received better goaltending than the Canadiens this season in terms of goals saved above expected. As for the Suzuki line, it is outscoring the opposition 10-4 at five-on-five.

The Ottawa Senators move up one spot to 21st on our list following a 1-1-1 week. The Sens have a respectable expected goals differential, ranking 15th in the league however, they continue to come up short where it matters most - points percentage. The team ranks top 10 in most key offensive categories but will continue to battle to win games until it improves defensively.

Defence hasn’t been the issue for the Calgary Flames, but coring goals has. As a result, the Flames drop from 19th to 23rd on our list following a 1-2-1 week. Calgary snapped its long losing streak Saturday against the Jets and will hope the likely return of Jonathan Huberdeau from injury on Monday against the Kings will get the ball rolling for them. Huberdeau has yet to find his stride, scoring just six points in 11 games this season.

What do you get when you mix bad team defence with bad goaltending? Unfortunately, for Canucks fans the answer is a 4-9-3 record. The Canucks have lost three straight games, allowing 13 goals in the process. Vancouver sits 25th in expected goals against and has allowed more high-danger, inner-slot shots than all but two teams.

To compound matters, the Canucks have the second worst goals saved above expected (reflection of goaltending, independent of team defence) of any team this season at minus-11.8. Thatcher Demko, who had covered many of the Canucks defensive warts in the past, ranks 72nd among 73 goalies in goals saved above expected..