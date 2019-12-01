45m ago
Puljujarvi, Honka miss deadline, ineligible to play this season
After not signing new contracts by today’s 5 p.m. ET deadline, restricted free agents Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi and Dallas Stars defenceman Julius Honka are ineligible to play in the NHL for the remainder of the season.
TSN.ca Staff
According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, neither player was interested in signing with the teams that held their rights. Both players are coming off of their entry-level contracts.
The fourth overall pick by the Oilers at the 2016 NHL Draft, Puljujarvi has 11 goals and 24 points in 25 games with SM-Liiga’s Karpat in Finland. In 139 NHL games, Puljujarvi has 17 goals and 37 points.
In 29 games last season, Honka had four assists. He was drafted in the first round (14th overall) by the Stars. Honka currently has three goals and six points in 15 games with JYP of the SM-Liiga in Finland. Honka has two goals and 13 points in 87 career NHL games.