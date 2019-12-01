After not signing new contracts by today’s 5 p.m. ET deadline, restricted free agents Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi and Dallas Stars defenceman Julius Honka are ineligible to play in the NHL for the remainder of the season.

Neither Puljujarvi nor Honka are interested in signing with the clubs that currently retain their rights. It’s my understanding there is no chance EDM will trade Puljujarvi’s rights before today’s deadline, but DAL is working on the possibility of trading Honka. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 1, 2019

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, neither player was interested in signing with the teams that held their rights. Both players are coming off of their entry-level contracts.

The fourth overall pick by the Oilers at the 2016 NHL Draft, Puljujarvi has 11 goals and 24 points in 25 games with SM-Liiga’s Karpat in Finland. In 139 NHL games, Puljujarvi has 17 goals and 37 points.

In 29 games last season, Honka had four assists. He was drafted in the first round (14th overall) by the Stars. Honka currently has three goals and six points in 15 games with JYP of the SM-Liiga in Finland. Honka has two goals and 13 points in 87 career NHL games.