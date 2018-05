The Edmonton Oilers signed Swedish defenceman Joel Persson to a one-year contract on Friday. He will be assigned to the Vaxjo Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League for next season.

The #Oilers have signed defenceman Joel Persson to a one-year contract & will assign him to the Vaxjo Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League for the 2018-19 season. pic.twitter.com/DGukKMWFqG — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 18, 2018

Persson will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2018-19 season and the Oilers will still hold his rights, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Persson will be RFA at the end of the season so Oilers will still control his rights. Signing bonus is only cost if he stays in Sweden. More time to develop in a league he had success in — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 18, 2018

The 24-year-old played for the Lakers last season, finishing with six goals and 28 assists in 51 games played.