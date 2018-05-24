Woe Canada: Do the Oilers rely too much on McDavid?

The Edmonton Oilers coaching staff for next season appears to be coming into place after the team fired all of Todd McLellan's assistants after the season.

According to TSN 1260's Jason Gregor, the Oilers have hired former Calgary Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan and Anaheim Ducks assistant coach Trent Yawney as assistant coaches.

Source tells me Oilers have signed deals with Trent Yawney and Glen Gulutzan to be assistant coaches. Will sign a third assistant as well. #Oilers — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) May 24, 2018

Gulutzan was fired by the Flames in April after two seasons with the team. He posted a 37-35-10 record with the Flames last season after making the playoffs in his first year with the team. The 46-year-old also served as head coach of the Dallas Stars for two seasons from 2011-2013. He worked as an assistant coach with the Vancouver Canucks for three seasons between his two head coaching jobs.

Yawney has spent the past four seasons as an assistant with the Anaheim Ducks. Prior to joining the Ducks he worked as the head coach of the AHL's Syracuse Crunch for one season and then spent two seasons as the head coach of the Norfolk Admirals. Like Gulutzan, Yawney also has head coaching experience from his time with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2005-07. He posted a 33-55-15 record in less than two seasons as the Blackhawks bench boss.

The Oilers were arguably the league's most disappointing team last season, finishing 12th in the Western Conference after making the playoffs a year ago.

Swift Current Broncos head coach Manny Viveiros is also expected to be added to the Oilers coaching staff.

All indications are #Oilers will announce Glen Gulutzan, Manny Viveiros and Trent Yawney as Todd McLellan's new assistant coaches as soon as tomorrow. Jay Woodcroft now head coach in AHL Bakersfield; Jim Johnson was let go in April; Ian Herbers back at U of A on July 1. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 24, 2018

The 52-year-old led the Broncos to the WHL championship this season, they posted a 0-2-1 record at the Memorial Cup.

He was in his second season in Swift Current, the team qualified for the playoffs in both seasons.