It appears a strong start by Mikko Koskinen Thursday night was enough to win him backup goaltender job with the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers waived goaltender Al Montoya on Friday and announced Shane Starrett will serve as their emergency goaltender on the team's trip to Sweden next week. Montoya had previously been pushing Koskinen for the backup spot, head coach Todd McLellan said.

Koskinen, 30, stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes. He had previously allowed eight goals on 40 shots - an .800 save percentage.

Montoya, who had a .906 save percentage in nine games with the Oilers last season, has only appeared in one period of preseason play, allowing one goal on 14 shots - a .929 save percentage.

Koskinen posted a 22-4-1 record with a .937 save percentage with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL last season and was lured to the Oilers on a one-year, $2.5 million contract.