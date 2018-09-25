BUFFALO, N.Y. — An off-season of soul-searching led forward Kyle Okposo to realize a roster overhaul alone wasn't going to improve the Buffalo Sabres' fortunes.

Okposo figured out that he and other team leaders would also have to change their approach. They had to buy in mentally and physically if Buffalo stood a chance of climbing out of a rut after finishing last in for the third time in five years.

"Everybody talks about change and change and change. You hear it 100 times. But until you do, you haven't," Okposo said. "You have to put the work in. You can't just show up next year and say, 'Oh, I think it's going to be different,' because that's the definition of insanity: Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result."

With Buffalo mired in a franchise-worst seven-year playoff drought, it's now on the players and second-year coach Phil Housley to show they're not the same dysfunctional team, whose season was summed up by now-traded centre Ryan O'Reilly's claim of a losing culture having crept into the locker room.

"I've used those words a few time," Okposo said, when asked if he was cautiously optimistic. "It's more of a fresh start, like a baptism almost."

General manager Jason Botterill focused on shaking up an under-achieving roster through a series of trades. Buffalo acquired forwards Jeff Skinner, Conor Sheary, Tage Thompson, Patrik Berglund and Vladimir Sobotka, and signed goalie Carter Hutton in free agency.

And that was after Buffalo drafted 18-year-old Swedish defenceman Rasmus Dahlin with the No. 1 pick.

Housley took aim at addressing the team's culture. He opened a dialogue by allowing his leaders to air differences and raise concerns through a series of frank discussions in what became an off-season-long cleansing session.

"I give them all credit, because they have had to put themselves in a vulnerable position at times, they've had to listen to feedback and a lot of criticism they might not have liked to hear," Housley said, including himself and staff in that equation. "But I think if you are going to make a difference, and you want to change the direction of this franchise, we have to change as people.

The challenge now is seeing how the Sabres respond once they open the season hosting Boston on Oct. 4.

"There's just a really good vibe right now," Housley said. "But when we face adversity, it's going to be interesting how we handle that. And I have the trust and confidence in our group."

DAHLIN ON D

Dahlin has already created a buzz with his smooth-skating and heads-up play-making abilities. Fans packed the Sabres practice facility to watch Dahlin take part in the team's rookie camp in June and a prospects tournament in September. Hall of Fame coach Scotty Bowman told The Associated Press Dahlin has the potential to become the best defenceman in franchise history.

YOU KNOW JACK

Center Jack Eichel has changed his number, from 15 to 9, and acknowledged a need to have a more even-keeled approach by openly showing fewer signs of frustration on the ice and in the locker room. The second player selected in the 2015 draft also enters the first season of an eight-year, $80 million contract, and eager to show he's maturing into a leader.

"The losing the last few years, I've never dealt with that in my life. You have to learn from it and figure out what you can do to change it," Eichel said.

BETWEEN THE PIPES

Hutton is pegged to share the goaltending duties with Linus Ullmark, who makes the jump to the NHL on a full-time basis after spending most the past three seasons developing in the minors. They replace the tandem of Robin Lehner and Chad Johnson, who departed in free agency. Hutton enters his sixth season after spending the past two in St. Louis, where he went 30-15-5 in 62 appearances.

FROM THE CO-OWNER

"Listen, it can't get any worse. I mean 31st is pretty much the bottom," Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula said with a laugh. But she and her husband, Terry, remain patient.

"Consistency and growth is really where we are from an ownership standpoint, as opposed to the fan," she said. "We need to temper our kneejerk on that."

THE SCHEDULE

The Sabres open with a four-game homestand before playing 12 of 17 on the road, including a western swing that has them playing five games in nine days.