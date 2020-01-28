Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Alexis Sanchez will still make an impact at Old Trafford.

The Chile forward is currently on a yearlong loan with Inter.

"Alexis will come back in the summer and prove you all wrong," Solskjaer said ahead of Wednesday's return leg of the League Cup semis against Manchester City at the Etihad with the hosts carrying a 3-1 aggregate lead.

Like has the been case with the 31-year-old former Arsenal star's recent history, Sanchez's loan has been hampered by injury. He's appeared in only seven matches for Antonio Conte's side, scoring once.

Because the loan spell with the Nerazzurri does not have an out, Solskjaer cannot recall Sanchez early despite United's lack of attacking options with Marcus Rashford on the shelf potentially for months. The Norwegian said the club is interested in doing business prior to the close of the transfer window on Friday, but January deals always prove to be difficult.

"We've got players here we're working hard to get back as well and if there is something out there, then the club are pursuing that and looking at it," Solskjaer said. "Of course it is a difficult window. It always has been. The clubs don't want to lose their best players."

Following Thursday's match with City, United hosts Wolves in Premier League action on Saturday.