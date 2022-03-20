PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Malfunctioning handles in the curling stones at the women's world championship meant hog-line violations went to the honour system Sunday.

The same problem occurred in Olympic curling last month in Beijing, although the World Curling Federation stones used at the CN Centre are a different set.

Sensors in each stone's handle determine whether the rock is released before touching the hog-line. A green light indicates a legal delivery, while a red light indicates a violation and the stone gets pulled.

For the rest of the women's championship, it will be up to players to call any violations as was the case midway through men's and women's team curling in Beijing.

The batteries were removed from the rock handles at the Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2022.