Flint Firebirds president of hockey operations Terry Christensen has been expelled from the Ontario Hockey League, commissioner David Branch announced on Thursday, "for conduct that is prejudicial to the welfare of the league."

The move comes at the conclusion of an investigation into Christensen's conduct after an allegation was brought forward through the league's player communication system. The investigation found that remarks Christensen made violated the OHL Harassment and Abuse/Diversity Policy.

A native of Minnetrista, MN, the 67-year-old Christensen previously held a number of jobs across different leagues and continents including serving as the head coach of the United States entry at the 1988 World Junior Hockey Championships, as well as an assistant coach at Michigan State and head coach of ECHL clubs Tallahassee Tiger Sharks and Miami Matadors.

Christensen had been previously suspended by the league on Mar. 5 after having received the complaint on Feb. 20.