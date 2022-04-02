According to a source, Toronto Blue Jays prospect Orelvis Martinez will begin the season at Double-A New Hampshire, TSN's Scott Mitchell reported on Saturday.

The 20-year-old short stop has slashed .333/.407/.833 with three home runs in 24 spring training at-bats over the last two years with the Blue Jays.

Mitchell says this could put Martinez on the fast track to reach the majors if he comes out of the gate hot.

In a recent column for TSN.ca, Mitchell wrote that Martinez's swing is drawing comparisons to Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Martinez, who bats and throws right, is currently 38th in Major League Baseball's prospect rankings for 2022.