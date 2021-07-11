Bucks return home full of confidence, despite being down 2-0

The Orlando Magic are hiring Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley as their new head coach according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Orlando Magic are hiring Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley as the new head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mosley is traveling to Orlando today as sides finalize terms. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 11, 2021

He adds that Mosley is on his way to Orlando to finalize terms of the deal.

Mosley takes over from Steve Clifford, who parted ways with the Magic after three years following a difficult 21-51 season. The Magic had made the playoffs the previous two seasons under Clifford but failed to advance past the opening round.

More to come.