After a successful 2019 season with the Calgary Stampeders, quarterback Nick Arbuckle is hoping to keep it going as the everyday starter with the Ottawa Redblacks.

"It was really exciting to know that someone out there was interested in having me as their quarterback," Arbuckle told TSN Radio 1200 Ottawa of the Redblacks pursuit.

Arbuckle: I am ready to be a starting quarterback Redblacks QB Nick Arbuckle on his reaction to getting traded, how he and his wife loved Ottawa, Coach LaPolice's system, how he loved his schemes in Winnipeg, his desire to make Ottawa home for a long time, experiencing Canadian culture, his journey as a football player, trials and tribulations, job's in between, how he wound up in the CFL, current opportunity with Redblacks, his leadership skills, and his preparation for this moment.

Arbuckle spent the last two seasons in Calgary as the team's backup quarterback. He stepped in as a starter in Week 3 of this season after Bo Levi Mitchell wound up on the six-game injured list.

The Redblacks acquired the rights to Arbuckle on Jan. 3, giving them a six-week window to negotiate before he would become a free agent. The quarterback signed a two-year deal with Ottawa last week.

Arbuckle cited a chance to play with newly-named head coach Paul LaPolice as a factor in not testing free agency.

"He was always one of those coaches I was really hoping I’d get the chance to play for one day and it was a system I felt I could be really successful in," Arbuckle said.

In seven starts last season, Arbuckle threw for 2,010 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 165 of 228 passes (72.4 percent). He also added four scores on the ground.