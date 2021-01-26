OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed four players, including all-star punter Richie Leone.

The Redblacks also signed defensive back Randall Evans, offensive lineman Mark Korte and receiver Anthony Coombs on Tuesday.

Leone netted 5,179 yards on a career-high 131 punts, averaging 48.8 yards in 2019, en route to being named a CFL all-star for the third time.

Leone has played 71 career games over four seasons with B.C. and Ottawa, punting 472 times for 22,809 gross yards (48.3 average).

He also handled kicking duties in his first two CFL seasons with the Lions (2015-16).

Evans recorded 56 defensive tackles and 12 special-teams tackles over 17 games with Ottawa in 2019.

Korte was selected by the Redblacks fourth overall in the 2018 CFL draft out of the University of Alberta, where he was a 2017 U Sports all-Canadian.

The native of Spruce Grove, Alta., has appeared in 34 games over two seasons with the Redblacks.

Coombs signed with Ottawa in 2020 after spending 2019 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Winnipeg native played in 16 games in Hamilton, where he ran the ball 37 times for 158 yards. He also added another 20 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

CALGARY SIGNS FIRST-ROUND PICK

CALGARY — The Stampeders have signed defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, the third overall pick in the 2020 CFL draft.

The native of Dartmouth, N.S., had 135 tackles, including 28 tackles for a loss, 15 sacks and six forced fumbles in 33 games over three seasons (2017-19) at Southeastern Louisiana University.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021.