The Ottawa Senators have re-signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a three-year, $8.25 million contract, it was announced Monday.

The deal carries a cap hit of $2.75 million

The 29-year-old is in his second year with the Sens after joining them in the summer of 2020. He has a save percentage of .918 and a goals-against average of 2.77.

Prior to his time in Ottawa, Forsberg had stints with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks and Carolina Hurricanes.

He was selected in the seventh round (No. 188 overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft.