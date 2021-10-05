The Ottawa Senators are now preparing to start the season without restricted free agent Brady Tkachuk, head coach DJ Smith said Tuesday.

Tkachuk remains unsigned with just over a week remaining before the team's opening game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 14.

Tkachuk, 21, scored 17 goals and added 19 assists in 56 games last season. In 198 career NHL games, he has recorded 60 goals and 65 assists, along with 250 penalty minutes.

White Out Long-Term

Smith also said Tuesday that centre Colin White is expected to miss a significant amount of time” after being injured in Monday's preseason game against the Maple Leafs. He added that surgery has not been confirmed, but appears likely for White.

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals and added eight assists over 45 games with the Sens last season, his fifth year with the club. White was selected 21st overall by Ottawa in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.