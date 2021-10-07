Last Minute of Play: The growing list of pre-season injuries

Ottawa Senators centre Colin White will require surgery his dislocated shoulder and will be out four-to-six months, head coach DJ Smith announced.

Smith said Tuesday earlier this week that White was expected to miss a significant amount of time” after being injured in Monday's preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Smith - Just got the news. Colin White will require surgery on his dislocated shoulder and will be out 4-6 months. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) October 7, 2021

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals and added eight assists over 45 games with the Sens last season, his fifth year with the club.

White was selected 21st overall by Ottawa in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.