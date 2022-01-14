Ottawa Senators forward Connor Brown will miss time with a broken jaw.

Senators head coach DJ Smith said Brown incurred the injury after taking a puck to the face during warmup prior to the team's win over the Calgary Flames. The 28-year-old scored a goal and had an assist in 19:28 of ice time against the Flames.

Smith did not provide a timeline for Brown's injury, but said the forward will be out a while.

Brown, who is in his third season with the Senators, has five goals and 19 points in 26 games this season.