36m ago
Senators F Brown to miss time with broken jaw
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Senators 4, Flames 1
Ottawa Senators forward Connor Brown will miss time with a broken jaw.
Senators head coach DJ Smith said Brown incurred the injury after taking a puck to the face during warmup prior to the team's win over the Calgary Flames. The 28-year-old scored a goal and had an assist in 19:28 of ice time against the Flames.
Smith did not provide a timeline for Brown's injury, but said the forward will be out a while.
Brown, who is in his third season with the Senators, has five goals and 19 points in 26 games this season.