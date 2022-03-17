Sens D Chabot likely out 'for a while' with broken hand

It looks like Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after breaking his hand Wednesday night during a 4-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger notes that Chabot will likely "be out of the lineup for a while" with the injury.

One thing after another for the Sens. I was told last night Chabot’s injury was a broken hand. He’s likely going to be out of the lineup for awhile. https://t.co/glBid4OjDq — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 17, 2022

Chabot was injured in the second period after taking a hit from Jackets defenceman Sean Kuraly along the boards. Chabot appeared to be in discomfort with his right arm before leaving the game shortly after.

The 25-year-old has six goals and 28 assists over 55 games with the Sens this season, his sixth year in the nation's capital.