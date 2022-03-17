24m ago
Sens D Chabot likely out 'for a while' with broken hand
It looks like Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after breaking his hand Wednesday night during a 4-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
Dreger notes that Chabot will likely "be out of the lineup for a while" with the injury.
Chabot was injured in the second period after taking a hit from Jackets defenceman Sean Kuraly along the boards. Chabot appeared to be in discomfort with his right arm before leaving the game shortly after.
The 25-year-old has six goals and 28 assists over 55 games with the Sens this season, his sixth year in the nation's capital.