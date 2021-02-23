1h ago
Sens' Stepan leaves with upper-body injury
Ottawa Senators forward Derek Stepan left Tuesday's matchup with the Montreal Canadiens with an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Canadiens 4, Senators 5 (SO)
Ottawa Senators forward Derek Stepan left Tuesday's matchup with the Montreal Canadiens with an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return.
After the game, Sens' head coach D.J. Smith told reporters Stepan will be re-evaluated Wednesday and did not have an estimation of a potential return.
DJ said Derek Stepan will be re-evaluated. Didn't have a timetable on return. #Sens— Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 24, 2021
Stepan played 2:30 of ice time in the first, recording one assist before his departure.
Ottawa went on to win the game 5-4 in a shootout for their second victory in a row.
The Senators will be back in action Thursday against the Calgary Flames.