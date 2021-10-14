Sens name four alternates, Tkachuk to be added later

Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith told reporters Thursday that the team will go with a series of alternate captains to begin the season and will make a determination on a full-time captain down the road.

Smith said Thomas Chabot, Nick Paul, Connor Brown and Nikita Zaitsev will start the campaign as alternates.

Smith also revealed that Brady Tkachuk -- who was signed to a seven-year, $57.5 million contract on Thursday -- will also be an alternate whenever he joins the Sens.

Ottawa has not had a full-time captain since the departure of Erik Karlsson in a deal with the San Jose Sharks in September of 2018. Tkachuk, Chabot and Erik Gudbranson served as alternates last season.

The Senators begin their 2021-22 regular season schedule Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Anton Forsberg will start in net in place of a banged up Matt Murray, while Petr Mrazek will get the nod for the Leafs.