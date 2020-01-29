The Ottawa Senators are one of three finalists for the services of KHL defenceman Artyom Zub, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger reported Tuesday on Insider Trading that Zub will not make his decision, however, until after the KHL season.

"Well general manager Pierre Dorion is scouting, he’s on a mission in Europe and he’s spent some time in Russia," Dreger said Tuesday on Insider Trading. "I’m told the Ottawa Senators are one of three NHL clubs that are in the mix in the final decision making of Artyom Zub.

"Now Zub is a 24-year-old right shot defenceman playing in the KHL with St. Petersburg. He’s very similar to Nikita Zaitsev who is currently with the Ottawa Senators. Zub will not make his decision until the end of the KHL season so we should learn more on this including whether or not Ottawa gets him in the next two to three weeks."

Zub is in fourth season with SKA St. Petersburg, having joined the team in 2016 after two seasons with the KHL's Khabarovsk Amur. He has a 12 goals and 19 points in 48 games this season.

The 6-foot-2 blueliner won gold with the Olympic Athletes from Russia at PyeongChang 2018 and is a two-time bronze medallist at the World Hockey Championship with Russia. He won the KHL's Gagarin Cup with SKA in 2017.