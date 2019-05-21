17h ago
Sens interview Roy, coaching decision could come as early as weekend
TSN.ca Staff
Dreger shares thoughts on if Roy is the right fit in Ottawa
The Ottawa Senators interviewed Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy for their vacant head coach position on Tuesday and could make a decision as early as this weekend, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
LeBrun says Sens general manager Pierre Dorion will take "stock of the seven coaching candidates and close in on a decision."
Roy returned to the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts at the beginning of last season.
The 53-year-old previously served as VP and head coach of the Colorado Avalanche from 2013. He compiled a record of 130-92-24 behind the bench and had a .577 points percentage. He resigned from the club in August of 2016.
Ottawa fired third-year coach Guy Boucher this season after he posted a 22-37-5 record through the first 64 games. Marc Crawford, who took over on an interim basis, is also a candidate for the job.