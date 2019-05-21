Dreger shares thoughts on if Roy is the right fit in Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators interviewed Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy for their vacant head coach position on Tuesday and could make a decision as early as this weekend, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun says Sens general manager Pierre Dorion will take "stock of the seven coaching candidates and close in on a decision."

With the Patrick Roy interview now in the books for Ottawa, the sense is Sens GM Pierre Dorion will now take stock of the seven coaching candidates and close in on a decision perhaps as early as this weekend although it could leak into next week. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 21, 2019

Roy returned to the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts at the beginning of last season.

The 53-year-old previously served as VP and head coach of the Colorado Avalanche from 2013. He compiled a record of 130-92-24 behind the bench and had a .577 points percentage. He resigned from the club in August of 2016.

Ottawa fired third-year coach Guy Boucher this season after he posted a 22-37-5 record through the first 64 games. Marc Crawford, who took over on an interim basis, is also a candidate for the job.