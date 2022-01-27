Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris will not return to tonight's game after sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The injury occurred in the first period when Norris took a hit from Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov that sent him back-first into the boards. He skated off to the dressing room on his own power.

The 22-year-old has 18 goals and 26 points in 35 games this season for the Senators.