Current plan is for Sens-Kings game to go on as scheduled

While the team is awaiting the latest round of test results, the current plan is to move forward with Ottawa Senators' game against the Los Angeles Kings tonight, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Dreger adds that the chief medical officers from both the NHL and the NHLPA are in contact and monitoring the Senators COVID situation.

The Ottawa Senators placed Josh Brown in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday, bringing the team's total to six players and one associate coach in the protocol.

Ottawa defenceman Victor Mete was added to the protocol Tuesday, one day after Connor Brown and Dylan Gambrell were added to the COVID-19 protocol. Defenceman Nick Holden and associate coach Jack Capuano were placed in the protocol on Sunday, while forward Austin Watson was placed in protocol last week.

The team lost 3-2 to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night with five players sidelined in the protocol.