The Ottawa Senators have placed goaltender Matt Murray on waivers.

"Obviously we want him to get going. He'll be on waivers today and if someone picks him up, he'll get an opportunity there," said head coach DJ Smith. "If he doesn't, he'll likely to down to Belleville and have an opportunity to play and get his game back.

"By no means is this on Matt Murray. We want him to be the best goalie possible and give him the best chance. He's had a lot of injuries and there's nothing you can do about it. He's missed a lot of time and he hasn't been able to get into a rhythm. This is about getting his game back."

Murray has a 3.26 goals-against average and .890 save percentage in six games this season, He had a 10-13-1 record last season with a 3.38 GAA and a .893 save percentage in his first year with the Senators after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 27-year-old, who won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins, carries a $6.25 million cap hit on the four-year, $25 million deal he signed with the Senators following the trade last year.

In other news, the Senators also claimed forward Adam Gaudette off waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks.