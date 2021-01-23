Tim Stützle will not be returning to the Ottawa Senators lineup for Saturday night's game.

The 19-year-old has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Saturday, Jan. 16.

Stützle, who was back on the ice with his teammates on Friday for the first time since Monday, has missed the past two games with a “nagging” injury.

The German admitted Friday that he sustained the undisclosed injury during the recent World Junior tournament in Edmonton.

The 19-year-old winger scored his first NHL goal last Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In a related move, Ottawa has recalled forward Micheal Haley from the team's taxi squad.