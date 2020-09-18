The Ottawa Senators are going back to a 2D look.

The franchise unveiled their new logo on Friday, returning to a similar look that the franchise had upon their launch in 1992.

In a team release, the Senators said new jerseys would be unveiled on Oct. 6, the date of the first round of the NHL Draft.

"It is time for the Senators to return to our roots," team owner Eugene Melnyk said. "The fans of this great franchise have high expectations. We have heard from our fans, our partners and our players, and we have listened. It is time to return to our heritage, but in a bold, new manner. The Senators have a rich history in our community, and we are ready for the next chapter to begin."

The Senators have used their current logo since 2007, when they replaced the logo the franchise had used (with minor alterations) since their launch.

"A logo is an important part of any teams' identity, but it isn't the only part," said Anthony LeBlanc, president of business operations. "The way this logo will be incorporated into our updated uniforms is the mark of a winner. It is time to start our new chapter of hockey excellence. A chapter that will make Sens fans in the Capital Region proud. We very much look forward to the unveiling of our new home and away uniforms on October 6."

Ottawa missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season this year after reaching the Eastern Conference Final in 2017. The Senators own the third and fifth overall picks in this year's NHL Draft.