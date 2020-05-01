22m ago
Senators sign D Zub to one-year deal
The Ottawa Senators signed KHL defenceman Artyom Zub to a one-year, entry-level contract on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
"We're pleased that Artem has elected to pursue an NHL career here in Ottawa," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. "Artem is a smart defensive defenceman who moves the puck well and who utilizes his strength and mobility to make plays. His extensive international resume will help him transition to a North American style of play but his key attribute is his sound ability to defend."
Zub, 24, had 13 goals and 22 points in 57 games this season with SKA St. Petersburg.
The 6-foot-2 blueliner won gold with the Olympic Athletes from Russia at PyeongChang 2018 and is a two-time bronze medallist at the World Hockey Championship with Russia. He won the KHL's Gagarin Cup with SKA in 2017.