The Ottawa Senators announced Friday that they have signed forward Michael Haley to a one-year, two-way contract.

He will make $700,000 in the NHL and $200,000 at the AHL level.

The 34-year-old spent last season with the New York Rangers, scoring one goal in 22 games. He has also spent time with the San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and New York Islanders during his career that began during the 2009-10 season.

"Michael will bring experience, leadership and additional physicality to our organization," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion in a news release. "He's looking forward to serving as a mentor for our young players."