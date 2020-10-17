Is this the turning point for the Senators?

The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Joey Daccord to a three-year contract, the team announced on Saturday.

News Release: The #Sens have signed goaltender Joey Daccord to a three-year (two seasons two-way, one season one-way) contract: https://t.co/iclzViS6zd pic.twitter.com/VRdSW951KJ — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) October 17, 2020

The deal carries an average annual value of $750,000.

The first year of contract is worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $175,000 at the American Hockey League level. The second year of the deal is worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 at the AHL level. The third year of the deal is a one-way deal worth $800,000 at the NHL level.

The 24-year-old netminder split last season between the Belleville Senators of the AHL and the Brampton Beast of the ECHL. He has one start in his NHL career and it came during the 2018-19 season.