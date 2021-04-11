The Ottawa Senators are shipping off a pair of defencemen.

The team announced they are trading Mike Reilly to the Boston Bruins in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick and Braydon Coburn to the New York Islanders for a seventh-round pick in 2022.

Trade alert: The #Sens have acquired a 2022 third-round draft pick from @NHLBruins in exchange for defenceman Mike Reilly.



Alerte transaction : Les #Sens ont acquis un choix de troisième ronde en 2022 des Bruins de Boston en retour du défenseur Mike Reilly. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) April 12, 2021

Trade alert: The #Sens have acquired a 2022 seventh-round draft pick from @NYIslanders in exchange for defenceman Braydon Coburn.



Alerte transaction : Les #Sens ont acquis un choix de septième ronde en 2022 des Islanders de New York en retour du défenseur Braydon Coburn. — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 12, 2021

The 27-year-old Reilly has played in 40 games this season with the Sens and has zero goals and 19 assists.

It's the third time in the last two years and change he's been traded. Reilly went from the Montreal Canadiens to the Sens in January of 2020 in exchange for forward Andy Sturtz and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft. He also was dealt by the Minnesota Wild to the Habs in exchange for a fifth-rounder in 2019 in February of 2018.

He was selected in the fourth round (No. 98 overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Meanwhile, Coburn has two assists in 16 games so far this season for the Senators. He has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers and Atlanta Thrashers before their move to Winnipeg.

He was selected No. 8 overall by Atlanta all the way back in the 2003 NHL Draft.