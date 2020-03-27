Ottawa Senators radio colour analyst Gord Wilson has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Wilson's wife, Patricia Boal, first broke the news of Wilson's diagnosis on Friday's edition of CTV Ottawa's local newscast.

The 59-year-old Wilson said he began to feel ill shortly after the team returned from their California road trip earlier this month.

The team has confirmed that two of its players have tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the report, Wilson is the third person in a group of 52 people who boarded the Air Canada Jetz charter that took the team home from the trip.

“It’s a flu like nothing I’ve ever had,” Wilson told the Ottawa Sun. “We’ve all had the flu and we’ve all had bad colds. This is completely different … completely different. It grips you.”