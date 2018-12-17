NEW YORK — Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele and Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel are the NHL three stars of the week.

Ovechkin led the league with seven goals in three games, highlighted by back-to-back hat tricks, as the Metropolitan Division-leading Capitals extended their winning streak to five games.

Scheifele led the NHL with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in four games, including back-to-back overtime goals, to lift the Jets to their fifth consecutive win overall and into first place in the Central Division.

Eichel ranked second in the NHL with nine points (five goals, four assists) in four games to power the Sabres to a 3-0-1 week and into second place in the Atlantic Division.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had the incorrect number of assists for Scheifele.