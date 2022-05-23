33m ago
Canada captures bronze at men's world junior curling championship
Owen Purcell and his rink from Halifax captured the bronze medal at the men's World Junior Curling Championship on Sunday in Jönköping, Sweden with a 13-4 rout of Norway's Team Grunde Buraas.
TSN.ca Staff
Team Purcell put up a four-spot in the third end and then stole two in the fourth.
“It’s awesome. This is a fantastic moment in my curling career, and I hope it leads to more. Considering we started the event at 0-2, I’m really proud of how we were able to claw back and the way we handled the pressure of needing to make the shots and play the games that counted,” Purcell told Curling Canada.
The foursome is rounded out by third Joel Krats, second Adam McEachren, lead Scott Weagle, alternate Scott Mitchell and coach Anthony Purcell.
“I’m really proud of how we’ve been able to grow as people and players this week. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity,” said the 21-year-old Purcell.
In the men's gold-medal game, Scotland's James Craik defeated Benjamin Kapp of Germany, 7-1. On the women's side, Japan's Sae Yamamoto grabbed gold with a 7-4 victory over Moa Dryburgh of Sweden while Delaney Strouse of the United States claimed bronze.