New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban was fined $5,000 on Wednesday for a dangerous trip on Calgary Flames winger Milan Lucic.

The incident occurred in the Flames' 5-3 win over the Devils on Tuesday. Subban received a minor penalty for tripping in the first period after appearing to kick out the leg of Lucic in the Devils defensive end.

New Jersey’s P.K. Subban has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for a dangerous trip on Calgary’s Milan Lucic. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 27, 2021

The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowable under the CBA for Subban, who carries a $9 million cap hit in the final season of his eight-year, $72 million contract.

The 32-year-old is without a point in five games this season and is a minus-4.

Lucic, who scored his first goal of the season earlier in the first period, was not injured on the play and finished with 11:20 of ice time in the win.