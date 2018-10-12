26m ago
Panthers Haley to take part in player assistance program
TSN.ca Staff
Florida Panthers forward Micheal Haley will be away from the team while taking part in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.
Haley is in his second season with the Panthers but didn't play in either of the team's first two games. The 32-year-old played in 75 games for the Panthers last season, recording three goals, six assists, and a league-high 212 penalty minutes. Haley also led the league with 22 fighting majors last season.
Panthers GM Dale Tallon released a statement: "Micheal is a valued part of our team and Panthers family. He has our full support as he takes the time he needs to tend to this matter."