Florida Panthers forward Micheal Haley will be away from the team while taking part in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

NHL/NHLPA Media Release Regarding Florida Panthers' Micheal Haley: pic.twitter.com/7069X0PozI — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 12, 2018

Haley is in his second season with the Panthers but didn't play in either of the team's first two games. The 32-year-old played in 75 games for the Panthers last season, recording three goals, six assists, and a league-high 212 penalty minutes. Haley also led the league with 22 fighting majors last season.

Panthers GM Dale Tallon released a statement: "Micheal is a valued part of our team and Panthers family. He has our full support as he takes the time he needs to tend to this matter."