Button on Luongo injury: 'Reimer is going to have to step up'

Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo left the team's season opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday with a lower-body injury.

Luongo left the game in the second period when teammate Frank Vatrano fell on his right leg. Luongo was down for a number of minutes before having to be helped off the ice. It was the second time in the period Luongo was shaken up after taking a puck to his shoulder and neck area. The 39-year-old managed to shake that injury off.

"He had some ice on his knee," Panthers coach Bob Boughner told reporters after the game. "I don't know how serious (the injury is). Hopefully that's not going to be a long-term thing. They're going to reassess it and I'll know more tomorrow."

Luongo stopped all 13 shots he faced before leaving. James Reimer replaced Luongo and made 15 stops but will record the loss in the 2-1 shootout loss.