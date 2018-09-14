Florida Panthers forward Jamie McGinn will be sidelined indefinitely after undergoing back surgery, the team announced Friday.

McGinn, 30, posted 13 goals and 29 points in 76 games with the Panthers last season.

The left winger was acquired last summer from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for defenceman Jason Demers. He is entering the final season of his current contract and carries a $3.33 million cap hit.

In 598 games with six different franchises, McGinn has 113 goals and 213 points in his NHL career.

He was drafted in the second round of the 2006 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks.