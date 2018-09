Newton on Kaepernick: 'Respect the hell out of him'

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was a late addition to the team's injury report and is questionable for their opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Greg Olsen (back) has been added to the injury report. He is now listed as questionable for tomorrow. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) September 8, 2018

Olsen lands on the injury report with a back injury.

The 33-year-old played in just seven games for the Panthers last year after a foot injury. He had 17 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown.