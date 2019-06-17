1h ago
Parade Day Blog: Toronto celebrates Raptors' historic title
TSN.ca Staff
LIVE: Raptors championship parade
The day Toronto sports fans - and fans across Canada - have been waiting for is finally here. Toronto is hosting a parade! Basketball fans from across the country are converging to the streets of Toronto after the Raptors beat the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors to capture their first NBA title. Follow complete coverage of their championship parade on TSN, the TSN App, TSN.ca, TSN Direct, CTV, CP24 and CTV News Channel. You can follow all of the biggest moments here with the live blog.
Parade Route
- Depart at Exhibition Place at 10am ET
- East on Lakeshore Boulevard
- North on York Street
- North on University Avenue
- Nathan Phillips Square via Queen Street (Championship Celebration 12:30pm ET to 1:30pm ET)
9:45am
It's just getting started, friends.
9:42am
9:40am
School might not be out for the summer quite yet, but you better believe it's out for Raptors' parade day.
9:37am
Lowry is going old school for his attire today. Mighty Mouse would be proud.
9:34am
It's appears Danny Green has a fresh haircut for the celebration.
9:33am
9:30am
Two to the Raptors' biggest fans will be major contributors in Monday's parade. Super fan, Nav Bhatia, will lead the parade as the Honorary Parade Marshall while Toronto-based rapper Drake will have his own float, according to Laura Armstrong of the Toronto Star.
9:23am
The party is well underway in Toronto and it hasn't even officially started yet..
9:19am
The buses are ready to go at Exhibition Place.
9:05am
Who knows if Leonard will stay or sign somewhere else this summer, but at least fans are putting forth their best effort to convince him to stay. Plant Guy went viral Thursday night thanks to his housewarming gift for Kawhi and now there's Plant Guy No. 2.
9:01am
Packed.
8:42am
Saying the crowd is getting pumped up would be an understatement.
8:39am
Five buses will carry the players throughout the city. Which group of players are you most excited to see?
Bus 1 - Serge Ibaka, Jodie Meeks, Malcolm Miller
Bus 2 - Danny Green, Norman Powell, Chris Boucher
Bus 3 - Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Kawhi Leonard
Bus 4 - Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Patrick McCaw
Bus 5 - Marc Gasol, Eric Moreland, Jeremy Lin, Jordan Loyd
8:33am
"Kawhi Leonard bringing a 'chip to the city. I want my 'chips with the dip. That's all I know. I don't want my 'chips plain. I want my 'chips with the dips. So bring them dips!" - Drake and this fan.
8:25am
It's safe to safe longtime Raptor Kyle Lowry is excited for Monday's festivities. Expect the point guard to get one of the loudest ovations at the parade.
8am
By early morning, Nathan Phillips Square was nearly filled to capacity.
2:20am
Fans were set up at Nathan Phillips Square as early as Sunday morning in order to get a good spot for the historic moment. By 2:20am on Monday, there was reportedly over 1,000 fans camping out with spontaneous "Let's Go Raptors" chants.