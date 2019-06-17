The day Toronto sports fans - and fans across Canada - have been waiting for is finally here. Toronto is hosting a parade! Basketball fans from across the country are converging to the streets of Toronto after the Raptors beat the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors to capture their first NBA title. Follow complete coverage of their championship parade on TSN, the TSN App, TSN.ca, TSN Direct, CTV, CP24 and CTV News Channel. You can follow all of the biggest moments here with the live blog.

Parade Route

Depart at Exhibition Place at 10am ET

East on Lakeshore Boulevard

North on York Street

North on University Avenue

Nathan Phillips Square via Queen Street (Championship Celebration 12:30pm ET to 1:30pm ET)

Tomorrow is #WeTheNorth Day in the @CityOfToronto! Celebrate our @Raptors historic #NBAChampionship win by showing your support along the parade route, ending with a special celebration at City Hall. #WeTheChampions pic.twitter.com/5H2g8aIMr0 — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 16, 2019

9:45am

It's just getting started, friends.

9:42am

Toronto native Magloire 'elated' ahead of championship parade Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire joins Kayla Gray and Tyrone Edwards to talk about how the Raptors' championship is a celebration for all cultures in Toronto and says he could have never imagined to be part of this moment when he was growing up in the city.

9:40am

School might not be out for the summer quite yet, but you better believe it's out for Raptors' parade day.

When you skip school and see your teachers skipping school too 😂 pic.twitter.com/RQKxjIfRnw — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 17, 2019

9:37am

Lowry is going old school for his attire today. Mighty Mouse would be proud.

Kyle Lowry out here rocking a Damon Stoudamire jersey 👀 pic.twitter.com/xJNlOs0Cxm — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 17, 2019

9:34am

It's appears Danny Green has a fresh haircut for the celebration.

Danny Green with the comb out Mohawk for the parade 👀 pic.twitter.com/QD7ApmC9Bj — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) June 17, 2019

9:33am

Raptors championship is a cross country celebration Josh Lewenberg, Steve Simmons and Bruce Arthur try to put the Raptors' championship into perspective, and talk about how much the entire country embraced their entire run to the NBA title.

9:30am

Two to the Raptors' biggest fans will be major contributors in Monday's parade. Super fan, Nav Bhatia, will lead the parade as the Honorary Parade Marshall while Toronto-based rapper Drake will have his own float, according to Laura Armstrong of the Toronto Star.

Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia will lead today’s parade, serving as the Honorary Parade Marshall. He is representing the #WeTheNorth fans — who better? — Laura Armstrong (@lauraarmy) June 17, 2019

Drake also get his own float in this parade, because obviously. — Laura Armstrong (@lauraarmy) June 17, 2019

9:23am

The party is well underway in Toronto and it hasn't even officially started yet..

.@Raptors fans have been camping out all night and they're ready to get the parade started!



Catch all the bonus coverage LIVE NOW on TSN, CTV, CP24 and CTV News Channel, and be sure to follow along through TSN's Instagram story throughout the day! https://t.co/ndqoMysScT pic.twitter.com/pRjldS4ysu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 17, 2019

Toronto is BUZZIN' for parade day pic.twitter.com/jpW2RO7pDI — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 17, 2019

9:19am

The buses are ready to go at Exhibition Place.

9:05am

Who knows if Leonard will stay or sign somewhere else this summer, but at least fans are putting forth their best effort to convince him to stay. Plant Guy went viral Thursday night thanks to his housewarming gift for Kawhi and now there's Plant Guy No. 2.

Kawhi Leonard's got another housewarming gift waiting for him at the @Raptors' championship parade 😅🌴 pic.twitter.com/tyefXMex7S — BarDown (@BarDown) June 17, 2019

9:01am

Packed.

8:42am

Saying the crowd is getting pumped up would be an understatement.

The people love them some Jack. pic.twitter.com/xXJ2YS2HNJ — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 17, 2019

8:39am

Five buses will carry the players throughout the city. Which group of players are you most excited to see?

Bus 1 - Serge Ibaka, Jodie Meeks, Malcolm Miller

Bus 2 - Danny Green, Norman Powell, Chris Boucher

Bus 3 - Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Kawhi Leonard

Bus 4 - Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Patrick McCaw

Bus 5 - Marc Gasol, Eric Moreland, Jeremy Lin, Jordan Loyd

There will be five buses carrying Raptors players in today’s championship parade. Which one’s going hardest? pic.twitter.com/hncrg4VspX — Laura Armstrong (@lauraarmy) June 17, 2019

8:33am

"Kawhi Leonard bringing a 'chip to the city. I want my 'chips with the dip. That's all I know. I don't want my 'chips plain. I want my 'chips with the dips. So bring them dips!" - Drake and this fan.

Every @Raptors fan wants their chips with the dip. 😅 pic.twitter.com/6xNf1gUaMU — BarDown (@BarDown) June 17, 2019

8:25am

It's safe to safe longtime Raptor Kyle Lowry is excited for Monday's festivities. Expect the point guard to get one of the loudest ovations at the parade.

Kyle Lowry's ready to get the parade started. pic.twitter.com/oJXVi8l3mO — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 17, 2019

8am

By early morning, Nathan Phillips Square was nearly filled to capacity.

4 hours before the Raptors' expected arrival at Nathan Phillips Square. pic.twitter.com/QyCO7zo8UR — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 17, 2019

The crowd is starting to grow at Nathan Phillips Square 👀 pic.twitter.com/p5Z7ih96PW — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 17, 2019

2:20am

Fans were set up at Nathan Phillips Square as early as Sunday morning in order to get a good spot for the historic moment. By 2:20am on Monday, there was reportedly over 1,000 fans camping out with spontaneous "Let's Go Raptors" chants.