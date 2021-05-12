Siakam among eight Raptors out vs. Bulls

The Toronto Raptors will be without eight players when they take on the Chicago Bulls Thursday night.

As it stands, the Raptors will have the minimum required 8 available players vs Chicago: Flynn, Trent, Johnson, Watanabe, Birch, Bembry, Harris, Gillespie. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) May 12, 2021

Currently listed as out on the Raptors injury report for Thursday are starters Kyle Lowry (rest), Fred VanVleet (hip), Pascal Siakam (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (calf), as well as reserves Chris Boucher (knee), Paul Watson (knee), Rodney Hood (hand) and ​Aaron Baynes.

Despite their depleted roster, the Raptors currently still have the required minimum of eight available players needed in order to proceed with the game.

Including their matchup with the Bulls, the Raptors have just three regular-season games remaining. Currently 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, Toronto was officially eliminated from being eligible for the postseason on Monday.