The Toronto Raptors are getting some major reinforcements for Wednesday's matchup with the Detroit Pistons in Motown.

All 4 players - Siakam, VanVleet, McCaw, Flynn - have been cleared and are available for the Raptors tonight. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 17, 2021

Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Patrick McCaw and Malachi Flynn have been cleared and are available to play after all four were listed as questionable Wednesday afternoon.

Head coach Nick Nurse said there will be minutes restrictions placed on players. They are starting Kyle Lowry, VanVleet, Norman Powell, Siakam and Chris Boucher against Detroit.

Siakam, VanVleet, McCaw and Flynn are all still questionable. Nurse doesn't think all 4 will get cleared in time for tonight's game vs Detroit but he's hoping to have at least a couple of them back. There will be minute restrictions on whoever plays. Stay tuned. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 17, 2021

VanVleet, who was originally listed as doubtful Wednesday morning, confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that he had COVID-19 after missing multiple games.

He has not played since Feb. 26 against the Houston Rockets before the NBA All-Star Break. Siakam has been out since Feb. 24, while McCaw has been out since Feb. 26.

Meanwhile, forward OG Anunoby continues to be unavailable due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Following their matchup with Detroit, Toronto will take on the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz Friday evening in Tampa.