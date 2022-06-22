Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is exercising his $5.7 million option to return for the 2022-23 season, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Connaughton, 29, is coming off a career-best season with the Bucks, recording 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 9.9 points per game, and a career-high 26 minutes per game.

The Arlington, Mass., native and former second-round pick of the Brooklyn Nets was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers on draft night in 2015. There, he played three seasons, averaging 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 3.7 points per game. Following the 2017-18 season, Connaughton signed with the Bucks.

In 2020, Connaughton signed a multi-year extension with the team in 2020 before their NBA title in 2021.