According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Pat Verbeek is expected to be named the next general manager of the Anaheim Ducks.

All signs point to Pat Verbeek being named the next GM of the Anaheim Ducks, sources say. Announcement possibly as early as Thursday. The former NHLer has worked alongside Steve Yzerman in Tampa and Detroit. Seems primed and ready for this opportunity.

LeBrun says an official announcement could happen as early as Thursday.

Verbeek, 57, spent 21 seasons in the NHL as a player from 1982 to 2002. After his playing career, Verbeek worked as an assistant general manager for Steve Yzerman with both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings.

Former Ducks general manager Bob Murray resigned from his role in November, saying he was planning to enter treatment for alcohol abuse. At the time, Murray was on administrative leave amid an investigation into his workplace conduct.