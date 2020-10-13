Patrick Marleau is back with the San Jose Sharks.

The 41-year-old returned to the club on a one-year contract on Tuesday, worth $700,000 according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

One year, $700k for Marleau who is back home again https://t.co/35SJpINjkC — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 13, 2020

Set to enter his 23rd NHL season, Marleau is 44 games away from tying Gordie Howe's record of 1,767 games played all-time.

"Patrick is one of the most iconic players in San Jose Sharks history, as well as being one of the most respected veterans in the National Hockey League," Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said. "The leadership he brings on and off the ice has been well documented over his fantastic NHL career and his competitive fire to win is still burning strong. Patrick's lead-by-example demeanor is inspiring and continues to resonate with our group of younger players."

Marleau, who signed with the Sharks ahead of last season, was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins at the trade deadline in February. He had 11 goals and 22 points in 66 games between the two teams.

Selected second overall by the Sharks in the 1997 NHL Draft, Marleau has spent 20 seasons with the team and leads in the franchise in all-time games played, goals and points.

Also on Tuesday, the Sharks signed forward Matt Nieto to a one-year contract.

Nieto posted eight goals and 21 points in 70 games last season with the Colorado Avalanche.

"Matt's a player we're obviously familiar with having been here for our Stanley Cup Final run in 2016 and he plays with speed and energy," said Wilson. "His quickness and defensive responsibility made him one of the top penalty killers on Colorado and we feel that those assets, along with his decision making and playmaking, will bring a lot of elements to our team. We're excited to have Matt back in San Jose."

A second-round pick of the Sharks in 2011, Nieto spent four seasons with San Jose before being traded to the Avalanche in 2016. He has 62 goals and 151 points in 472 games between the two teams.