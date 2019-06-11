Blue Bombers 3-in-3: Did anyone stand out during preseason?

Patrick Neufeld and Chris Matthews remained non-participants at Winnipeg Blue Bombers practice Tuesday, and remain questionable for the team's season opener against the BC Lions Saturday, according to a report from TSN 1290's Darrin Bauming.

Pat Neufeld and Chris Matthews are still non-participants in #Bombers practice. O’Shea remains perpetually “hopeful” and won’t rule anyone out until the last minute, but their statuses remain questionable for Saturday’s Week 1 kickoff. — Darrin Bauming, TSN. (@DarrinBauming) June 11, 2019

Bauming added Blue Bombers' head coach Mike O'Shea remains hopeful the two can play Saturday and won't rule anyone out until the last minute.

Neufeld has been with the Bombers for the past five season and is the projected starter at left guard heading into the season.

Matthews returned to the Blue Bombers after four season in the NFL and a brief stint with the Calgary Stampeders last season. Matthews is a projected starter at receiver for the Bombers.