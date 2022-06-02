Pavel Francouz will make his second start of the postseason in Game 2 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar confirmed that Game 1 starter Darcy Kuemper will be unavailable for Thursday's game.

Kuemper confirmed out by Bednar. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 2, 2022

Kuemper left in the second period of his team's 8-6 win over the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday with an upper-body injury. Francouz, who last played during Colorado's first-round series against the Nashville Predators, made 18 saves on 21 shots in relief.

On Wednesday, Bendar said "We'll see" when asked on Kuemper's timeline for recovery. He allowed three goals on 13 shots before exiting with the injury.

"I have a lot of faith in [Francouz]. So does our team," Bednar said after Game 1. "So, having a guy like that is obviously key. See through the playoffs how many teams are onto their second goalie and some teams' third and trying to survive. You've got to have capable goaltending from more than one guy, and we have it."

Francouz, 31, improved to 3-0 in the postseason with Tuesday's win, owning an .889 save percentage and a 3.59 GAA in three appearances and one start. He had a 15-5-1 record during the regular season with a .916 save percentage and a 2.55 GAA.

Kuemper, 32, has a 6-2 record in the playoffs with a .897 save percentage and a 2.65 goals-against average. He went 37-12-4 during the regular season with a .921 save percentage and a 2.54 GAA.