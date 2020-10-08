Flames do not qualify Jankowski, Leafs allow Gauthier to test free agency

Pending unrestricted free agent Mikko Koivu is not ready to hang up his skates.

After the Minnesota Wild announced earlier this month that the team would not be re-signing their captain, Koivu told Michael Russo of The Athletic he plans to continue his career.

“Bottom line, I want to play," Koivu said. "My doors are open.”

"Bottom line, I want to play," Koivu said. "My doors are open."



The 37-year-old Koivu had four goals and 17 assists in 55 games this past season, failing to record a point in four games during the Return to Play.

A veteran of 15 NHL seasons, Koivu has 205 goals and 709 points in 1,028 career games – all with the Wild. He served as captain of the Wild for the past 11 seasons.

Koivu was listed at No. 58 on TSN's latest rankings ahead of Free Agent Frenzy.