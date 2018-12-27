The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Jake Guentzel to a five-year, $30 million contract extension, the team announced Thursday. The deal carries a cap hit of $6 million and kicks in at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Rutherford on @jakenbake20: “He has become a core player on the team.”



"Jake established himself as an impact player for our team from the beginning, especially during 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs," general manager Jim Rutherford said in a news release. "He has become a core player on the team and we are thrilled to get Jake signed long-term with the Penguins."

The 24-year-old has 15 goals and 18 assists in 36 games so far this season.

When the Penguins won the Cup in 2017, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Guentzel led all NHL players in postseason goal scoring with 13. Last season, he had 10 goals and 11 assists in 12 playoff games. His 23 postseason goals are already tied for seventh in Penguins history.

The Nebraska native was drafted in the third round (No. 77 overall) by the Pens in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Pittsburgh returns from the Christmas Break Thursday night at home against the Detroit Red Wings.