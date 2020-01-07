Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry and defenceman Kris Letang will replace Penguins forward Jake Guentzel and Columbus Blue Jackets goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo at the NHL All-Star game in St. Louis.

Guentzel underwent shoulder surgery on Dec. 31 that is expected to keep him out for four to six months. Prior to the injury, the 25-year-old had 20 goals and 43 points in 39 games.

Korpisalo was injured on Dec. 29 against the Chicago Blackhawks when he suffered a torn meniscus. He had surgery on Dec. 30 with a timeline to miss four to six weeks. Korpisalo has a 17-10-4 record with a .913 save percentage and 2.49 GAA.

In 20 games this season, Jarry has a .935 save percentage and a 1.99 GAA with a 13-6-1 record. This will be his first All-Star game appearance.

Letang, 32, has 10 goals and 26 points in 34 games this season. This will be his sixth All-Star game.