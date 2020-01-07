34m ago
Pens' Jarry, Letang headed to ASG
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry and defenceman Kris Letang will replace Penguins forward Jake Guentzel and Columbus Blue Jackets goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo at the NHL All-Star game in St. Louis.
TSN.ca Staff
Crosby rejoins Penguins at practice as recovery continues
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry and defenceman Kris Letang will replace Penguins forward Jake Guentzel and Columbus Blue Jackets goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo at the NHL All-Star game in St. Louis.
Guentzel underwent shoulder surgery on Dec. 31 that is expected to keep him out for four to six months. Prior to the injury, the 25-year-old had 20 goals and 43 points in 39 games.
Korpisalo was injured on Dec. 29 against the Chicago Blackhawks when he suffered a torn meniscus. He had surgery on Dec. 30 with a timeline to miss four to six weeks. Korpisalo has a 17-10-4 record with a .913 save percentage and 2.49 GAA.
In 20 games this season, Jarry has a .935 save percentage and a 1.99 GAA with a 13-6-1 record. This will be his first All-Star game appearance.
Letang, 32, has 10 goals and 26 points in 34 games this season. This will be his sixth All-Star game.